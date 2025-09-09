Health Official appeals for vigilance as fever and respiratory cases continue to increase

Health Promotion Officer, Donnette has appealed for vigilance as cases of fever and respiratory Illnesses continue to increase.

Cadogan said so far in 2025, the Ministry has already recorded more than one thousand, two hundred cases which represent seventy percent of the total number of fever and respiratory Illnesses, recorded for all of 2024.

Cadogan said fever and respiratory illnesses affect the entire family and she has appealed to the public to seek immediate medical assistance if affected.

