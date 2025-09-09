Social worker calls on Vincentians to have open conversations about Suicide

Social Worker, Verna John is making a call for people to have more open conversations around mental health and suicide.

Speaking on NBC Radio on the topic of suicide prevention and mental health recently, John said that normalizing mental health within families, institutions, and communities can help reduce the stigma often attached to suicide.

She also reminded the public that help is available and confidential.

John also urged people to take action when they know someone is struggling.

She said starting a conversation could be the first step in saving a life.

John encouraged Vincentians to use available mental health resources and to support one another through open, honest dialogue.

