As the new School year continues, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is appealing to the nation’s children and motorists alike, to use the roads wisely.

This appeal was made by Police Constable Kenroy Grant during the Traffic Highlights programme aired on NBC Radio.

Constable Grant said the Police is counting on parents and teachers to brief children about proper road use as he reminded the youths that they should always remain vigilant on the nation’s roads.

He also appealed to the youths to use pedestrian crossings and wait until permission is given by approaching traffic before they cross.

Constable Grant is also appealing to motorists to be courteous and considerate when using roads, especially with the nation’s children back out to school.

