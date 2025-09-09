Minister of Health, St. Clair Prince, says significant strides have been made in strengthening St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ health system through its partnership with the Republic of China-Taiwan.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Public Health Emergency Response System Enhancement Project, Minister Prince explained that the collaboration is already bearing fruit.

Minister Prince noted that the support from Taiwan comes at a critical time, as SVG moves towards taking greater ownership of its emergency preparedness.

He emphasized that the closing of the project marks not an end, but the beginning of a stronger, more responsive health emergency system.

