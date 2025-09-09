The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) says it has initiated an investigation in relation to a homicide in the Long Wall community on the outskirts of Capital Kingstown .

Police have confirmed that the body of a female was found this morning and investigations are ongoing.

Investigators and crime scene personnel are currently on scene.

The RSVGPF is expected to provide a further update and NBC News will have more on this developing story in a subsequent newscast.

