New Byera Health Centre to be one of the best in the Eastern Caribbean

When the reconstruction work on the Byera Health Centre is completed, the facility will be one of the best Smart Clinics anywhere in the Eastern Caribbean.

This statement was made by Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during a Community Consultation at the Pamelus Burke Primary School recently.

That session focused on the reconstruction of the Byera Health Centre, which is scheduled to begin on September 16th.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said work on the entire facility is expected to cost four million E.C dollars with a floor space of almost four thousand square feet.

He said the Byera Health Centre will be very well equipped.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the State of the Art Facility will be constructed by OB Sadoo Engineering Services Limited from St. Lucia and the project will create employment for many Vincentians.

He also reiterated that the project will be constructed to withstand extreme weather events.

