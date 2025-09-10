SVG Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association launches awareness drive for September

The SVG Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Association has stepped up its public outreach this month, urging greater national attention on the growing impact of Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Vice President and Co-Founder, Dr. Glenna Brewster, in an interview with NBC News, encouraged Vincentians to actively support the organization’s activities during September- Alzheimer’s and Dementia Awareness Month.

Dr. Brewster said special focus will be placed on ‘Purple Weekend’, from September 19th to 21st, which includes World Alzheimer’s Day, aimed at increasing national awareness of what she described as a major but often misunderstood public health issue.

She noted that a key event will be a multi-agency health fair on September 19th, hosted in collaboration with several government ministries and faith-based organizations, to educate the public and provide community support around dementia care and prevention.

One of the Founders and Vice President of the SVG Alzheimer’s disease and dementia association, Dr. Glenna Brewster.

