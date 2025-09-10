Prime Minister Gonsalves stresses importance of Visa Free travel between Africa and the Caribbean

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves stressed the importance of deepening ties between Africa and the Caribbean through visa free travel between the two regions.

The Prime Minister was addressing an event in Shashamane, Ethiopia, on the sidelines of the Second Africa-CARICOM Summit.

Shashamane is the Rastafari capital of Africa. In 1948, Emperor Haile Selassie offered 500 acres of land in Shashamane as a gift to the people of African descent.

