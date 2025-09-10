SVG represented at Sustainable Maritime Industry Conference in Saudi Arabia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines was represented at the Second Sustainable Maritime Industry Conference held in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Works, Montgomery Daniel and Chief Maritime Officer, Hyron Johnson attended the conference earlier this month.

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning, Minister Daniel said it was a timely conference which brought together delegations from various countries, ambassadors, and leaders of the maritime transport industry.

Minister Daniel added that the Conference was aimed at enhancing sustainability in maritime transport.

