Two major Hotel Developments totaling $1.3 Billion to begin on Leeward side of SVG

Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves has announced plans for two major hotel developments on the Leeward side of the island, totaling 1.3 billion dollars.

Speaking on Radio Monday night, Minister Gonsalves said the official signing and turning of the sod for Sandals Beaches and the Marriot Resort is expected to take place soon.

He said these investments are expected to yield approximately two thousand jobs.

Minister Gonsalves added that these projects are positioning the country as a leading tourism destination.

