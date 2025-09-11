Local Medical Fraternity expresses gratitude to World Pediatrics for services being offered

The medical fraternity in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is thanking the World Pediatrics for its continued delivery of free medical care to children from this country and the region.

This statement was made by Medical Officer in Orthopedics at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, Dr. Dwight Richards as World Pediatrics continues to hold a dual medical mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Dr. Richards said when the World Pediatrics teams visit St. Vincent and the Grenadines to offer medical care it is always an eye opening and a great learning experience for the medical professionals at the hospital.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related