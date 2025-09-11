Invest SVG encourages local businesses to participate in Everything Vincy Plus Expo in October

Local businesses are being encouraged to seize the opportunity to showcase their products and expand their global reach, through the upcoming Everything Vincy Plus Expo, set for October.

The encouragement was made by Executive Director of Invest SVG, Glen Beache, speaking on NBC radio recently.

Beache highlighted that Invest SVG’s core mission is to promote Vincentian-made products on the international stage.

He encouraged entrepreneurs and small businesses to register with the Centre for Enterprise Development (CED), noting that doing so, not only strengthens their business foundation, but also opens doors to international attention and export potential.

