Tourism Stakeholders to convene for annual State of the Industry address next week

The Ministry of Tourism and the SVG Tourism Authority will host the annual State of the Tourism Industry Address and Stakeholders’ Conference on September 15, 2025, under the theme “Strength in Unity: Advancing the Vincentian Visitor Experience.”

Minister Carlos James will deliver the keynote address, highlighting sector performance and new initiatives.

The event will feature panel discussions, policy updates, and youth perspectives, bringing together industry leaders, government officials, and community stakeholders to shape the future of tourism in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Attendees will explore key topics including cruise development, community tourism, and legislative updates. The conference aims to foster collaboration and innovation in making SVG a world-class tourism destination.

