Minister James says Government earns a ‘Grade A-Plus’ for Quality Education in SVG

The Government has been given an A-Plus-Grade in the delivery of Quality Education to Vincentians.

This statement was made by Parliamentary Representative for North Leeward, Carlos James during the recent opening of the Fitz Hughes Primary School and the newly constructed Early Children Development Centre.

Minister James said the Government continues to invest heavily in the infrastructure and the delivery of education to ensure that everyone has access to the highest quality of learning.

He said this was evident in the quality of teachers and the care that has been placed in the reopening of the Fitz Hughes institutions.

Minister James said this country’s human resource capacity is arguably the best in the region.

He said the Government continues to ensure education of the highest quality for all Vincentians while it continues to address challenges such as the post-volcanic eruption, natural disasters and other issues.

