PM Gonsalves proposes to convert Temporary Byera Health Centre into a Health and Wellness Centre

A suggestion has been made for the temporary health center located at Byera to be converted into a Health and Wellness Centre.

This suggestion was made by Prime Minster, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves to be implemented, when construction of the permanent Byera Smart Health Centre is completed.

He made this suggestion during a Community Consultation at the Pamelus Burke Primary School recently. The session focused on the reconstruction of the Byera Health Centre, which is scheduled to begin on September 16th.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the Health and Wellness Centre can also include a Gym and he wants to work with the members of the Byera Community, to develop this concept together.

He said he wants the Wellness Centre to be a facility for the entire family.

Prime Minister Gonsalves also suggested other facilities which can be placed at the site of the current temporary Health Centre.

