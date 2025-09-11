TBPO BELFONGO Football League expresses condolences on passing of Footballer

The Organizers of the Top Belair Progressive Organization (TBPO), BELFONGO/ACADO Football League have expressed condolences to the teams, family and friends of footballer Vennol Collis, who died during a match at the Dauphine Playing Field, last evening.

Secretary of the Football League, Junior Bacchus said it was reported to him that that Collis fell and subsequently asked to leave the field after he started feeling ill.

Bacchus said while Collis was leaving the field he had to be assisted as he began collapsing and was placed on the bench.

Bacchus said Collis was then taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

