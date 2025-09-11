Twenty Hill Road rehabilitation nears completion under National Infrastructure Programme

Minister of Transport and Works, Montgomery Daniel, has confirmed that the 20 Hill Road rehabilitation project is nearing completion under the National Road Rehabilitation Programme (NRRP), marking another significant milestone in the government’s ongoing infrastructure push.

Speaking on radio on the status of the project, Minister Daniel noted that BRAGSA will undertake the preparatory works before contractor Dipcon moves in to begin final paving.

He emphasized the critical importance of timing and scheduling, underscoring the need for strategic coordination to protect the investment and ensure public safety.

He noted that once paving at 20 Hill is completed, Dipcon is expected to mobilize swiftly to other priority sites, including Fair Hall, Carriere, and Gomea, bringing even more communities into the fold of transformation.

