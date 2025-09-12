Minister of Health highlights Prevention and Equity in Public Health Initiatives

Health Minister St. Clair Prince has said the government’s targeted community engagement is fostering a culture of prevention, empowering Vincentians to take charge of their health before illness strikes.

Speaking at the recent closing of the Taiwan-funded Public Health Emergency Response System Enhancement Project, Prince hailed the initiative as a symbol of health equity and reminded citizens that healthcare in SVG reaches far beyond individual concerns and touches every aspect of national life.

