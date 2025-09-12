CED workshop equips over twenty entrepreneurs with business continuity skills

Over 20 local entrepreneurs, including eight women from Canouan, are now better equipped to protect their businesses from future disruptions after completing the first Business Continuity Planning for MSMSEs Workshop, hosted by the Centre for Enterprise Development (CED) from September 9–11.

The training, held in CED’s Conference Room and supported by the UN’s Build Back Equal Project, focused on preparing Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to withstand disasters through risk management, hazard analysis, and business recovery planning.

Participants, representing sectors such as tourism, healthcare, education, and the creative industries, said the workshop opened their eyes to the importance of having a clear continuity strategy; something many had lacked before.

Several business owners from Canouan, who were recently impacted by Hurricane Beryl, said the workshop provided them with practical tools and renewed their confidence to rebuild stronger.

CED’s Training Coordinator, Keisha Phillips, said the training was a direct response to lessons learned from the pandemic, volcanic eruptions, and recent storms, urging MSMEs to finish their draft plans with continued support from CED.

