Sports : Parkside Rollerz beat Dramatic 15-14 Penalty Shootout in Calliaqua Football Championship

Parkside Rollerz beat QUESCO Titans 15-14 on penalties in the last League quarter-final of the HAIROUN Beer Calliaqua Football Championship at the Calliaqua Playing Field last night, after a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

Kevin Creese and Kuson Rouse scored a goal each for Parkside Rollerz.

The goals for QUESCO Titans were scored by Venold Collis and Nigel Charles.

Last weekend, Glenside Ball Blazers edged Calliaqua Youths 3-2 in the Boys Under-15s Division of the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-15 Division.

Pride and Joy and Glenside Ball Blazers played to a goalless draw in the Girls Under-15s Division.

The League semi-finals will be played tomorrow and Thursday at 7.00 p. m., nightly.

