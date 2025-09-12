Library Director urges greater community role in advancing literacy in SVG

Director of Libraries, Archives, and Documentation Services, Michelle King Campbell, has emphasized the critical role of community involvement in advancing literacy in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking in an interview with NBC News for International Literacy Day on September 8, she highlighted how the organization’s ongoing initiatives are breaking down barriers to reading and learning across the country.

King Campbell stressed that promoting literacy is not solely a national responsibility but a collective mission that requires everyone’s participation, urging Vincentians to take full advantage of public libraries as vital hubs for education and empowerment.

