The Unity Labour Party’s National Council has officially approved its fifteen candidates, as it readies itself for the upcoming general elections.

The Party held a Meeting of the National Council at the Russell’s Auditorium yesterday, attended by scores of members of supporters.

Party Leader Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves delivered the main address on the theme moving forward with unity, strength, and vision for continued progress.

Six new candidates are among the slate of candidates to contest the elections, constitutionally due this year.

The fifteen candidates are :

Grace Walters – North Windward

Ralph Gonsalves – North Central windward

Saboto Caesar – south central windward

Darron John South Windward

Camillo Gonsalves – East St. George

Curtis King – West St George

St. Clair Prince – Marriaqua

Luke Browne – East Kingstown

Marvin Fraser – Central Kingstown

Keisal Peters – West Kingstown

Grenville Williams -South Leeward

Orando Brewster – Central leeward

Carlos James – North Leeward

Carlos Williams – Northern Grenadines

Sheverne Stewart – Southern Grenadines

Like this: Like Loading...

Related