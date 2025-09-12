ULP unveils candidates for fifteen constituencies for upcoming General Elections
The Unity Labour Party’s National Council has officially approved its fifteen candidates, as it readies itself for the upcoming general elections.
The Party held a Meeting of the National Council at the Russell’s Auditorium yesterday, attended by scores of members of supporters.
Party Leader Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves delivered the main address on the theme moving forward with unity, strength, and vision for continued progress.
Six new candidates are among the slate of candidates to contest the elections, constitutionally due this year.
The fifteen candidates are :
Grace Walters – North Windward
Ralph Gonsalves – North Central windward
Saboto Caesar – south central windward
Darron John South Windward
Camillo Gonsalves – East St. George
Curtis King – West St George
St. Clair Prince – Marriaqua
Luke Browne – East Kingstown
Marvin Fraser – Central Kingstown
Keisal Peters – West Kingstown
Grenville Williams -South Leeward
Orando Brewster – Central leeward
Carlos James – North Leeward
Carlos Williams – Northern Grenadines
Sheverne Stewart – Southern Grenadines