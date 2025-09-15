Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, Carlos James said while the nation’s Tourism industry experienced significant growth in 2024, the year 2025 is poised to be another record breaking one for stayover visitors.

He made this statement while delivering the keynote address at the State of the Tourism Industry Address and Stakeholders’ Conference, this morning at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown.

The Conference is taking place today under the theme “Strength in Unity: Advancing the Vincentian Visitor Experience”.

It brought together stakeholders in the tourism industry to assess the current state and future direction of tourism in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister James said Tourism is stronger now than any other moment in the nation’s history and the country is experiencing record levels of growth, as it continues the thrust to becoming a globally competitive tourism destination

Minister James said while the last four and a half years have been some of the most challenging in the country’s history, Tourism continues to see tremendous growth.

He said Tourism is a connector that fuels growth and touches every household across the country.

