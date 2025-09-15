Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves said the rebound of the nation’s Tourism industry, following the COVID19 Pandemic has been marvelous.

He said from his vantage point as Minister of Finance, he sees Tourism as a driver for the nation’s continued development.

Minister Gonsalves also described Minister Carlos James’ presentation at today’s Tourism Conference as a very strong manifesto for the strengthening of the hospitality sector, as a major cornerstone for national development.

