Permanent Secretary in the Tourism Ministry calls for sustainable, people centered tourism development

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, Dr. Tamira Browne said Tourism is not just about arrivals and departures, but also about the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

She made this statement during her welcome remarks at the State of the Tourism Industry Address and Stakeholders’ Conference, this morning at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown.

Dr. Browne said the task is not just to grow the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism industry responsibly, but to also protect the country’s natural beauty while strengthening its cultural authenticity.

Dr. Browne also issued a call to action for everyone to confront the challenge of plastic waste and proper waste disposal and recycling.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related