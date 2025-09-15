Government of SVG expresses solidarity with Qatar following Israeli airstrikes

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has strongly condemned the recent Israeli airstrikes on the State of Qatar, expressing full solidarity with the Qatari government and its people.

In a recent release, the government reaffirmed its commitment to the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the United Nations Charter, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines emphasized that any violation

of a nation’s territorial sovereignty constitutes a clear breach of international law and threatens regional and global stability.

The Government also recognized Qatar’s ongoing role as a mediator in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, noting that the recent Israeli actions undermine diplomatic efforts toward achieving a ceasefire and a long-term peaceful resolution, including progress toward the two-state solution.

The government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines reiterated its continued commitment to international peace, security, and the rule of international law.

