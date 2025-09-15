Several Projects progressing well across the country as part of Governments NDM Project

Minister of Transport and Works, Montgomery Daniel said work is progressing well on a number of projects across the country as part of the Government’s National Disaster Management (NDM) – Disaster Risk Reduction & Climate Change Adaptation project.

He has encouraged Vincentians to take a drive out to the Windward side of the country to see a number of these developmental projects.

Minister Daniel said one of these projects is the North Union Bridge rehabilitation where work is currently progressing well.

Minister Daniel said work on the Perseverance Road located in Georgetown, is also progressing very well.

He said there are five bridges to be repaired on the perseverance road and this work is expected to begin before the end of this year.

The Government of Saint Vincent and The Grenadines has received financing from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) in an amount equivalent to USD 25.9 million towards the cost of the National Management (NDM) – Disaster Risk Reduction & Climate Change Adaptation Project.

