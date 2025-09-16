Minister with responsibility for Social Development, Keisal Peters, has urged Vincentians not to become desensitized to recent acts of violence in the country.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Minister said every life lost or harmed is a tragedy, and she encouraged women especially, to seek help, reminding them that support is available.

Minister Peters said the Ministry stands ready to listen and provide support to those affected, but ending the cycle of violence requires everyone’s involvement.

She called on citizens to speak up against abuse and on the justice system, to act swiftly in bringing perpetrators to justice.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related