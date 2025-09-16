An equipment handover ceremony under the Greater Youth Volunteerism and Engagement (GYVE) Project, will be held today.

The project is designed to address specific needs within communities by improving social, educational, cultural, civic, economic and environmental conditions.

The project encourages groups of six to fifteen young individuals to propose community initiatives for execution in communities.

Today’s ceremony will see the handover of equipment to six group projects.

There will be addresses from the GYVE Project Coordinator – Dr. Nigel Scott; Taiwanese Ambassador – Fiona Fan and Minister of Finance and Economic Development – Camillo Gonsalves.

The Economic Planning Division will host the handover ceremony at the Foreign Affairs Conference Room from two this afternoon.

