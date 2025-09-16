The first phase of VINLEC’s national smart meter rollout is now underway, promising more accurate readings and a smoother customer experience.

Senior Transmission and Distribution Engineer at VINLEC, Stanley Harris, explained that the new smart meters mark a significant upgrade from the older analog devices.

Speaking to the Agency for Public Information, Harris said that the Sensus Stratus IQ 1S Smart Meter is a fully digital system, capable of automatic meter reading, removing the need for physical visits to check electricity usage.

Harris also outlined what customers can expect during installation.

He said electricity will be disconnected for a few minutes while the new device is installed, but the process depends on the specific conditions the VINLEC technician encounters on site.

Phase one of the smart meter rollout will target central and northern communities, as well as the Grenadines — and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

