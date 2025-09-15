Dental intern urges Vincentians to pay attention to their dental and oral health

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is encouraging Vincentians to pay close attention to issues relating to dental care and their oral health.

This comes as the Dental Health Department within the Ministry continues to hold activities to observe Dental Awareness Week from September 14th to the 19th.

Intern at the Dental Health Department within the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Dr. Jevon Ollivierre said the activities kicked off with a Church Service yesterday.

He said the activities will continue with a number of school visits today and tomorrow .

