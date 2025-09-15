Parliamentary Representative promises to strengthen education, health and housing in North Leeward Constituency

The Government is far from finished with its developmental plan for his constituency and all of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This statement was made by Parliamentary Representative for North Leeward, Carlos James during the recent opening of the Fitz Hughes Primary School and the newly constructed Early Children Development Centre.

Minister James said the Government continues to decentralize a number of very important national services with offices in North Leeward, while it further assists the entire population, through a number of people centered policies.

Minister James also gave the commitment that the Government will repair every single home in North Leeward damaged by the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano and hurricane Beryl.

He said work will continue to enhance the delivery of education and health services in his constituency and across the country.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related