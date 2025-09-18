Government moves to reclaim undeveloped land on Canouan

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has begun the process to reclaim approximately 650 acres of land on Canouan.

Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves said the prime real estate was leased to a developer, but it has remained undeveloped for years.

Speaking on Monday at the Tourism Stakeholders Conference, Minister Gonsalves said the Government is impatient for development in the hospitality sector.

Minister Gonsalves said the Government has since initiated a formal process to reclaim the land.

