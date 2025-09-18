PM Gonsalves to address 80th UN General Assembly and launch new book

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will be among World leaders gathering in New York for the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Dr. Gonsalves is also expected to launch his new publication on Caribbean Regional Integration on the sidelines of the Assembly.

Speaking on NBC Radio yesterday the Prime Minister said he will also be involved in a discussion involving other Regional Leaders.

Prime Minister Gonsalves spoke about another publication he is working on.

The book launch in New York is scheduled for Thursday 25th September in and Prime Minister Gonsalves is expected to address the United Nations General Assembly on Friday 26th September.

