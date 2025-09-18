PM Gonsalves says Modern Kingstown Port will drive Economic Growth in SVG

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has underscored the economic impact and opportunities the Port Modernization Project will bring to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Prime Minister was speaking at a ceremony on Monday where the Government received the keys to the newly completed Kingstown Port facilities.

Two buildings, the Administration Building and the Container Freight Station, were officially handed over from the construction team to the Port Authority.

The completion of these key facilities marks a critical step forward in the Government’s mission to transform Kingstown Port into a world-class maritime hub, opening doors to new opportunities for trade, employment, and economic growth.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related