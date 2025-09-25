SVG among four CARICOM Countries to begin Full Free Movement Regime on October 1st

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is among four Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Member States that will begin implementing the full free movement regime on October 01, 2025.

Under this arrangement, Vincentians will enjoy the right to enter, leave, re-enter, reside, work, and remain indefinitely in participating Member States without the need for a work or residency permit.

In addition, Vincentians will have access, within the capacity of the host country, to emergency and primary health care, as well as public primary and secondary education.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says this represents an expansion of the benefits already available under the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME), and will apply equally to all CARICOM nationals from the four participating countries.

The Ministry continues to collaborate closely with CARICOM to ensure that the necessary systems and measures are in place for the smooth commencement of full free movement for Vincentians from October 01, 2025.

This milestone decision was taken by the CARICOM Heads of Government during the 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference earlier this year.

The other countries are Barbados, Belize, and Dominica.

Meanwhile, with concerns raised over criminals moving under the free movement regime, this Country’s Ambassador to CARICOM Allan Alexander says CARICOM IMPACS will play a key role in screening those who participate in the programme.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related