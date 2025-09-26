PM Gonsalves Launches Book at regional leaders conversation event in New York

A book entitled Regional Integration in Our Caribbean, written by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves was launched in New York last night.

The launching ceremony, attended by several dignitaries, was held on the sidelines of the 80th Meeting of the United Nations General Assembly.

The event also featured a conversation on Regional Integration with Barbados Prime Minister, Mia Mottley; and the President of Guyana Dr. Irfaan Ali.

Prime Minister Gonsalves shared his vision of Regional Integration.

Meanwhile … President of Guyana, Dr. Irfaan Ali is of the view that Caribbean Integration is based on a value system.

