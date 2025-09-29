Chairman of the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC), Ricardo Adams said more than seven hundred thousand dollars in prizes and awards were distributed to the winners of the various competitions for Vincy Mas 2025 last evening.

He said last evening’s elegant celebration was timely as the nation’s entertainers deserve the best that the country can offer.

Adams said Vincy Mas 2025 was a huge success and this is an indication of the extensive amount of work and preparation that went into the festival.

