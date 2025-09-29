A High-Level event was hosted by the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in partnership with World Pediatrics, during the 80th United Nations General Assembly last week.

The event was held to celebrate World Pediatrics’ 25th anniversary. The organization has become a driving force in advancing pediatric health equity around the globe.

Since its founding, the organization has provided advanced surgical care to more than 27,000 children and delivered over 18,000 life-changing procedures.

Delivering remarks during the ceremony, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the relationship between the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and World Pediatrics has grown tremendously over the years, as they continue to offer critical pediatric care to Vincentian children and others from across the region, free of cost.

Meanwhile, Global Health Researcher at World Pediatrics, Dr. Carrie Dolan said World Pediatrics has saved years of life for many Vincentian children who have accessed the much needed services they offer.

She said that their work has added six thousand DALY’s to the lives of Vincentian children.

Dolan explained a DALY also known as a disability-adjusted life year is a measure of overall disease burden, representing a year lost due to ill health, disability, or early death.

