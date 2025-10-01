The Immigration Restriction Amendment Bill, a critical step in the full implementation of the CARICOM Free Movement regime, was passed in Parliament on Monday.

While presenting the legislation, Prime Minister Gonsalves said it is expected that the greatest number of movement for Vincentians under the new regime will be between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Barbados.

He said this is important, as Vincentians and Barbadians will no longer have to work under the radar when they visit each other’s country and will now have full legal protection and cannot be taken advantage of.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said free movement to and from Belize under the new regime is also important for historical reasons.

He said many people of Garifuna descent who were exiled from St. Vincent and the Grenadines now reside in Belize and it will now make it easier for them to visit their ancestral home.

