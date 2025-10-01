Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said today is a very important day as the CARICOM community begins the full implementation of the CARICOM Free Movement regime among four of its members states.

He made this statement during the Face to Face programme aired on NBC Radio this morning.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said between Dominica and St. Vincent and the Grenadines there was already Free Movement under the OECS framework, but the new regime now makes it legal for travelers between this country, Barbados and Belize.

He said the Immigration Department has been informed and is fully prepared for the start of the regime today.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to be at the forefront of the thrust for free movement within the region.

