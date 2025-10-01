Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley said the region is ready for the CARICOM Free Movement regime.

She made this statement during an address to her Nation last night.

Prime Minister Mottley said with the Free Movement regime, the region is embarking on a change that will eventually touch the lives of every Caribbean citizen.

Prime Minister Mottley said the ties among the region are not to be feared, but embraced as they bring the region closer together.

She said she has confidence that other countries in the region will join the Free Movement regime.

