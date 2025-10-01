Political Analyst welcomes free movement but notes possible political shifts

Political analyst Peter Wickham has said that CARICOM nationals going to Barbados under the new free movement regime, could possibly have an impact on political outcomes going forward.

According to the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation, Wickham said this is the case in Antigua and Barbuda, where the vast majority of new migrants have supported the Antigua Barbuda Labour Party, which invited several CARICOM nationals following crisis situations in their territories.

Wickham was speaking to CBC News on that likely outcome, while voicing his support for the free movement agreement between Barbados, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica, and Belize.

He noted that a non-national living in Barbados legally for an extended period of time can register and vote.

