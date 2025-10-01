Independence Month Celebrations to kick off tonight with a Flag Raising Ceremony at Financial Complex

The programme of activities to celebrate this country’s 46th anniversary of independence will kick off this evening with the national flag raising ceremony.

The celebrations are being organised by the National Independence Committee.

At 6pm the national flag raising ceremony will take place on the grounds of the Financial Complex, with fireworks and other fanfare.

The ceremony will hear addresses from a number of dignitaries while Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will deliver the keynote address.

The public is invited to attend.

