RSVGPF Traffic department appeals for motorist to ensure vehicles are properly maintained

An appeal has been made for motorists to ensure that their vehicles are properly maintained and in optimal condition for use on the nation’s roads.

The appeal was issued by Corporal Kaliym Woods of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, Traffic Department. He made the appeal during the Traffic Highlights programme aired on NBC Radio.

Woods said proper checks and regular service of vehicles being used on the road, can ensure a reduction in incidents and accidents and keep users safe.

He said police will continue to conduct regular vehicle checks on the roads to ensure that they meet all safety standards.

