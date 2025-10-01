Medicinal Cannabis Authority hosts welcome for Cannabliss Festival delegates
The Medicinal Cannabis Authority is hosting a series of activities today at the Argyle International Airport, to welcome regional and international delegates for the festival.
Chief Operating Officer of the Medicinal Cannabis Authority in St Vincent & The Grenadines, Terral Mapp said today’s airport activities will welcome more than four hundred participants for the festival.
He said today’s welcome programme will run until 7 this evening.