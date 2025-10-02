Cannabliss festival opens in with local and regional delegates focusing on Medicinal Cannabis

Advocates in the Cannabis Industry have converged here for the Cannabliss Festival being hosted by the Medicinal Cannabis Industry.

Delegates from eleven countries will be engaged in discussions on shaping the future of the medicinal cannabis industry in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the region.

Delivering remarks at the official opening ceremony this morning, Prime Minster Dr. Ralph Gonsalves spoke to the importance of the Cannabis Industry to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister of Tourism, Carlos James welcomes the hosting of the Cannabliss Festival.

And Chief Executive Officer of the Medicinal Cannabis Industry, Dr. Jerrold Thompson said a highlight of the Festival will be the conference and lecture series over the next two days

