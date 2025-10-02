More than one thousand first year students from the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College will receive laptops today and tomorrow

The Government will distribute one thousand, three hundred and thirty-five ASUS laptops to the students.

Today’s distribution ceremony will involve students from the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies and Division of Teacher Education.

The ceremony will be held at the Community College Villa Campus from two this afternoon with addresses from Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and Minister of Youth Dr. Orando Brewster.

Tomorrow it will be the turn for students in the Division of Technical and Vocational Education and Division of Nursing Education

Tomorrow’s ceremony will be held at the Arnos Vale Campus from 10am.

There will be addresses from Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves and Minister of Education, Curtis King.

