Fisherfolk at Lowmans Bay can expect long-awaited relief by October next year, as the washroom facility project is now back on track.

Minister of Urban Development, Energy, and Seaports, Benarva Browne, made the announcement in Parliament while responding to questions on the project’s progress.

She acknowledged delays but clarified they were due to technical challenges, not inaction.

Those issues, she said, have since been resolved, and the facility is expected to be completed and available for use by October 2026.

