Health Minister St. Clair Prince has assured the public that the Arnos Vale Acute Referral Hospital is being constructed on a safe and suitable site, despite concerns over visible water pooling at the location.

Responding to a question in Parliament, Minister Prince explained that while the area is assumed to have a high water table and poorly drained soils, four independent flood and hydraulic studies have been conducted.

He noted that all concluded that the site would not be at risk of flooding during a 1-in-100-year rainfall event under current conditions.

